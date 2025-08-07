Plymouth is the city with the seventh most rat -related searches online according to new research by https://copleypestcontrol.co.uk/ .
According to the data there were 194.48 searches per 100,000 people.
Newcastle topped the dubious table with Cambridge having the lowest level of searches.
The study analysed search terms related to rats, such as 'rat droppings' and 'how to get rid of rats.'
James Copley of Copley Pest Control commented on the findings: “The recent finding of Britain’s apparent ‘biggest rat’ in a Yorkshire home highlights how serious rodent infestations have recently become, particularly in areas with older properties and dense housing.
“These conditions create ideal nesting spots and easy access for rodents. “
