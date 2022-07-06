Planning permission refused for Ivybridge Aldi

A planning application to regenerate the centre of Ivybridge has been refused by South Hams District Council’s Planning Committee.

The planning application for a discount food store at Leonards Road, which included improved cycling access, new parking electric charging points and the associated work to the public area, was turned down at a meeting of the South Hams Development Management Committee.

A spokesman for the Council said: “I want to thank the Council and the team that have brought this planning application to the committee. This regeneration project would have driven economic benefits and was aligned to both the Neighbourhood plan and Joint Local Plan. While I am extremely disappointed that this application was not successful for Ivybridge, I completely respect the decision of the planning committee. This is what local democracy is all about, but this decision does not stop us wanting to do the best for Ivybridge and to bring about regeneration for our towns.

“These are difficult times. The cost of living is going up and we need to pull together with the towns to do what we can to support the local economies of the South Hams.”

South Hams District Council remains committed to supporting its high streets; the project team behind the regeneration plans will now have to decide what, if anything, further happens with this project.