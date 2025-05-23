Early summer visitors to Overbeck’s Garden in Salcombe can enjoy a fresh range of experiences including a new dog-friendly welcome, wildlife conservation features, and refreshments.
For the first time, dogs on short leads are welcome in most areas of the garden.
This means the whole family can now enjoy the dramatic coastal views and sheltered exotic planting that make Overbeck’s such a special place.
The National Trust team hopes this will make the garden more accessible and enjoyable for a broader range of visitors.
The 1.2-mile walk from the East Soar National Trust car park offers a scenic route through farmland, wooded paths, and viewpoints.
Along this path, walkers will discover a new conservation feature: the Grand Bug Hotel.
Standing over six feet tall, the Bug Hotel was designed and built by three dedicated National Trust volunteers – Bob Thomas, Norm Revill, and Dave Mitchell – all former engineers.
Constructed from recycled wood offcuts and filled with natural materials like bamboo, pinecones, grasses, and twigs, the structure provides a home for solitary bees, butterflies, and other beneficial insects.
Painted in the distinctive Overbeck’s Blue, it blends traditional craftsmanship with an important ecological mission.
Head Gardener Ian Trought, who recently joined Overbeck’s from RHS Wisley, said:
“We’re always looking for ways to encourage wildlife and biodiversity.
“Animal homes like this one are essential for helping garden wildlife thrive and raise the next generation”.
Ian Trought’s arrival marks a new era for the subtropical garden.
Visitors this summer can expect a garden full of life, colour, and continued careful stewardship of rare and exotic species.
Garden tours with one of the team take place every Wednesday at 2pm, with pre-booking essential.
Also new this season is the Coach House kiosk.
It offers drinks, light refreshments, and ice cream in a relaxed outdoor setting, perfect after a walk or before exploring the garden’s winding paths and terraced views over the Salcombe estuary.