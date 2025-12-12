Dame Hannahs organised a Christmas Coffee Morning for the families and friends of the adults supported by the charity.
All the residents loved seeing their visitors and it was a good chance for everyone to meet up.
Dame Hannahs resident Charlotte
There were also delicious refreshments as well as Christmas music and everyone got into the festive spirit.
The Coffee Morning was one of several events being held at Dame Hannahs in the run up to Christmas.
Dame Hannahs Activities Coordinator, Louisa Traynor, said: “We were so happy to welcome so many families and friends of our adults for our Christmas Coffee Morning.
“It was lovely to see everyone getting together and exchanging news and our adults really enjoyed the Christmas celebration. It was a very happy morning and there was a lovely festive atmosphere”.
