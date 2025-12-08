The crew of RNLI Salcombe convened for their annual Christmas party, reflecting on noteworthy events from the past year.
The evening included presentations recognizing crew members who made outstanding contributions to the station, whether through their length of service, their professional approach, the ability to make ‘technical’ improvements to a lifeboat propeller or simply by taking an ill-timed shower.
This year, the crew extended the celebration to express gratitude to the local community for its ongoing support.
The festivities moved from the Kings Arms to Cliff House, where members of the broader community joined the event which featured live music by ‘The Busketeers,’ making it a memorable occasion for all.
The RNLI Salcombe team want to thank the Kings Arms, Cliff House and their raffle sponsors.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.