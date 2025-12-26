The family of one of the missing men from a swimming emergency in Budleigh Salterton on Christmas Day has named him today (Friday, December 26).
Matthew Upham has been identified by his distressed family on social media after he was reported missing during a swim involving many revellers in rough seas.
Police today confirmed Matthew and an unnamed second man both remain missing after the swim which sparked an air, sea and land search when many swimmers were reported as getting into trouble in the stormy waters.
Some swimmers, once safely out of the sea, were checked by paramedics and some taken to hospital for precautionary checks.
The family of Matthew confirmed their heartbreak in a statement shared on his business Instagram account. He has an antiques shop in Budleigh.
“Our family is heartbroken by the loss of our beloved family member Matthew Upham, who was reported missing on Christmas morning,” the statement said.
“Matthew is deeply loved and will be forever missed.”
They also paid tribute to the emergency services involved in the search: “We would like to express our sincere and heartfelt thanks to the emergency services who responded, particularly the RNLI and coastguard, for their dedication, professionalism, and tireless efforts during this extremely difficult time.
“As we grieve and support one another, we kindly ask that our family’s privacy is respected.”
Mattew, who lived in Budleigh Salterton, ran Matthew Upham Antiques, and was well known in the community.
A spokesperson said police inquiries were ongoing and officers continued to maintain a presence at the scene.
The Maritime Coastguard Agency (MCA) responded to reports of people in difficulty in the water on Christmas Day, with rescue teams from Exmouth and Beer attending, alongside RNLI lifeboats from Exmouth, Teignmouth and Torbay.
Coastguard helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft were also deployed, along with police and ambulance crews. RNLI lifeboat teams recovered one person from the sea.
The Maritime Coastguard Agency (MCA) Coastguard and RNLI concluded their searches at the scene on Thursday after dark.
They said: “Our thoughts are with all those impacted by the incident and the family and friends of the two people who are missing."
Several organised Christmas and Boxing Day swims across Devon and Cornwall were cancelled this year due to a yellow weather warning for wind covering parts of the South West and Wales.
Police are now appealing for information as they continue their enquiries into the accident with increasing fears for the safety of the men.
Two men, aged in their 40s and 60s, were not located during the search. Both families are being informed of developments by police.
Extensive area searches have been ongoing throughout two days to locate them.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called at 10.25am on Christmas Day to the beach at Budleigh Salterton after a report of people in trouble in the water, which led to an emergency response.
High winds caused very rough water and swimmers were earlier urged to keep out of the sea.
Several people were brought safely back to shore and checked at the scene by paramedics or taken to hospital as a precaution, police confirmed.
Detective Superintendent Hayley Costar said on Thursday: “Today, emergency services have been responding to a truly tragic incident in Budleigh Salterton.
“Our thoughts remain firmly with the families and friends of the two men who are currently missing and to all who may have witnessed and be impacted by the incident.”
Public sea safety messaging from HM Coastguard are available at this link: Sea safety | HM Coastguard UK
Anyone with any relevant information which may assist police, who hasn’t already spoken to them, is asked to call 101 or report via the police website quoting log 191 of 25/12/25
