CareYourWay South Devon has brought festive cheer to dozens of older people across the region through the return of its Present for a Pensioner campaign, marking its ninth year and the organisation’s 20th anniversary.
The annual initiative aims to tackle loneliness by supporting people who may be alone at Christmas or unlikely to receive a gift. This year, just over £2,000 was raised through donations from local businesses, supporters and members of the community.
The funds have enabled the CareYourWay team, known as the CareYourWay Elves, to create 60 festive hampers. Each one has been hand assembled and includes Christmas treats, activities, handmade items and carefully chosen gifts designed to bring comfort and enjoyment over the festive period.
The hampers are being delivered across South Devon ahead of Christmas to people nominated by healthcare professionals and local residents.
CareYourWay said support from businesses had been vital to the campaign’s success, with contributions coming from organisations including Avon Mill Garden Centre, Totnes Cross Garage, Marsland Nash, Beers Solicitors and South Hams Lock and Key.
Preparations for the campaign began several months ago, with fundraising efforts starting in September at the Kingsbridge Show. Activities included a raffle, a Name the Bear competition and ongoing community engagement. A company-wide Christmas Jumper Day also helped raise additional funds.
The organisation said the response from the community had made this one of its most rewarding years yet.
One recipient in Totnes said: “This is such a big surprise, and a wonderful surprise. I’m very grateful and it’ll keep me enjoying treats for months, I think.”
Jenna Murray, registered manager at CareYourWay South Devon, said: “This year’s Present for a Pensioner campaign has been one of our biggest yet. Every hamper represents more than a gift. It is a reminder that people are valued, remembered and part of a community that cares.”
CareYourWay said what began as a small local initiative in East Allington has now grown into a nationwide tradition through its franchise network, helping to combat loneliness across the country.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.