Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team have issued a warning following the tragic events at Budleigh Salterton.
Two men were washed out to sea on Christmas Day, one of whom, Matthew Upham, 63, was trying to help a woman in trouble, the other was unnamed at the time of writing.
KCRT released this statement: ‘In light of the tragic events on the East Devon coast, we are urging everyone to please take extra care if you’re visiting the beach or coast over the festive period.
Conditions remain unpredictable, and your safety must come first.
Our thoughts are with those who are missing, their families, and everyone affected.
We also want to acknowledge our emergency service colleagues who spent much of their Christmas Day searching in challenging conditions.
Their dedication and resilience has not gone unnoticed.
Please look out for one another and stay safe.
In a coastal emergency, always dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”
Reports say a huge wave crashed on Mr Upham and draggede him under.
He hasn’t been seen since.
He was said to have been a very strong swimmer who knew the coast like the back of his hand.
Mr Upham’s nephew Major Harley Upham posting on his business Instagram said: “Our family is heartbroken by the loss of our beloved family member Matthew Upham, who was reported missing on Christmas morning.
“Matthew is deeply loved and will forever be missed.”
“We would like to express our sincere and heartfelt thanks to the emergency services who responded, particularly the RNLI and coastguard for their dedicated professiionalism and tireless efforts during this extremely difficult time.
“We are profoundly grateful for their compassion and support.
“As we grieve and support one another, we kindly ask that our family’s privacy is respected.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.