Head of Kingsbridge estuary (c1930), walls and granite bollards. Note presence of drinking fountain at road junction. Ryeford Garage on left. Stone bollards removed every year for the fair. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Group at gate (1900 circa), Loddiswell. Louisa Hambly in white dress, her mother Mrs Barons, Henry Hambly and possibly Mr Barons snr, Millstone against the wall behind group was still there up to 1946. Stones at foot of wall to save damage from carts in and out of the mill. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )