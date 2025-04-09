A roundsman with delivery van in front of Malborough church, signpost to Galmpton around 1900. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Bonds warehouse, Kingsbridge in 1972, before it was demolished to build the Crabshell Motel (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Opening of Bolberry golf links in 1907 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Two men thatching a cottage at Bottom Road, Galmpton around 1909 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Man and horse with hay cart loaded with hay at Folly Farm, Bigbury around 1930 to 1940 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)