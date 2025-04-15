The 1931 opening of Kingsley Road School, Westville, Kingsbridge with boys lined up for inspection (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
1910 view north up Fore Street, Kingsbridge. Includes Kings Arms, Lidstones, John Davis and Tanners (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Right to left: Ned Balkwill, butcher for Warren's (with apron), Leslie Kennard in front of Tanner on horse, Miriam Moysey, Mrs Ralph Steer on horse, George Kenard, drinking (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
The Links Hotel, Thurlestone, on completion around 1912 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Modbury Harriers puppy show 1930. Vet examining a puppy. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)