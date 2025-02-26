Now in their 12th year, The Muddy Stilettos Awards are back with a bang – and running in Devon.
The most coveted awards for independent small businesses across 35 counties, the Muddy Awards champion the best lifestyle SME businesses, chosen by customers and Muddy luxury lifestyle website readers.
It is an opportunity to say thank you to the Devon lifestyle businesses you love.
They are inviting nominations on the website across 21 lifestyle categories including four new additions of Best Family Experience, Best Sports & Fitness Instructor, Best Wellbeing Specialist, and Best Women’s Style.
Customers can nominate until March 13 and the top five businesses with the most nominations in each category will go through to the Regional Finals between April 25-15.
Regional winners will be announced on 30 April 30.
The 2024 Muddy Awards attracted 35,000 business nominations and 515,000 votes across the country.
Regional Winners from every category will automatically go through to the prestigious National Finals.
The Muddy Stilettos Editors will judge who is the ‘Best of the Best’ in each category, announcing the National Winners on June 25.
Free to enter, they invite nominations from readers as well as those in the local community.
Nominations in the Muddy Stilettos Awards close on March 13 and the Regional Finals voting starts March 25.
Pick from the following categories: Best Arts, Culture and Theatre, Best Bar, Best Beauty Salon/Clinic, Best Cafe, Best Florist, Best Hotel (30+ rooms), Best Boutique Stay (less than 30 rooms), Best Casual Dining, Best Children’s Business, Best Destination Pub, Best Family Experience, Best Farm Shop/Deli, Best Sport & Fitness Instructor, Best Hair Salon, Best Lifestyle Store, Best Local Food/Drink Producer, Best Event Venue, Best Restaurant, Best Wellbeing Specialists, Best Women’s Style and Best Yoga/Pilates Studio.
To find out more and enter visit: https://devon.muddystilettos.co.uk/awards/