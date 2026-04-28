Devon County Show 2026 is set to bring some exciting animal‑themed antics to visitors this year with the launch of a brand‑new Pygmy Goat Playground, alongside the return of the hugely popular Alpaca Café.
This year’s newest addition, the Pygmy Goat Playground, will showcase a lively group of adult and kid pygmy goats in a purpose‑built activity area in the Family Fun Zone, as they explore, climb and play together in a purpose built ‘Pygnasium’ featuring a trampoline, a wobble bridge, A frame, zig zag bridge, see saw and slide.
The playground promises to be a highlight for families and animal lovers and visitors will be encouraged to talk to the handlers and learn more about pygmy goat care, behaviour and the growing popularity of small livestock among smallholders and hobby farmers.
Back by popular demand for a second year, the Alpaca Café offers a unique experience where visitors can sit at tables in a marquee while friendly alpacas wander freely amongst them.
The setting offers an opportunity to get up close and personal with these curious and charismatic animals, feed them alpaca nuts and snap the ultimate selfies!
Lisa Moore, Devon County Show Manager, said: “We’re thrilled to introduce the Pygmy Goat Playground and to welcome back the much‑loved Alpaca Café. These attractions capture the spirit of the Show —fun, hands‑on and full of rural charm. They offer visitors the chance to connect with animals in a safe, engaging and memorable way, and we know they’ll be a huge hit with families this year.”
Both attractions will be open throughout all three days of the Devon County Show which runs from 21-23 May and are included within general admission, though voluntary donations to Devon County Show’s charity of the year, Basics Devon, will be invited at entry to the Alpaca Café.
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