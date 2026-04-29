New homes at a development in Kingsbridge have gone on sale following the start of construction late last year.
Baker Estates began building work at Norden Meadows, off Alvington Hill, in December 2025, and the first properties are now available to buyers.
Eight homes have been released in the initial phase, comprising a mix of three and four-bedroom houses priced between £409,995 and £674,995.
The wider scheme will deliver 52 homes in total, including two, three, four and five-bedroom houses, as well as a number of two-bedroom apartments.
The development is intended to cater for a range of buyers, from those stepping onto the property ladder to families and downsizers.
Interest in the site has been strong, according to the developer, with more than 30 people attending a preview event held at the Velarde Art Gallery in partnership with Luscombe Maye estate agents.
The launch allowed prospective buyers to view plans and find out more about the first phase of homes.
According to the final site plan, approved by South Hams District Council, Norden Meadows will include eight affordable houses and eight affordable flats.
Norden Meadows will also include landscaped public spaces, pedestrian links and sustainability features aimed at integrating the development into the surrounding area.
A sales and marketing suite has now opened, giving potential buyers the chance to visit the site, collect information and speak directly with the sales team about purchasing options.
Baker Estates is also offering Home Exchange and Assisted Move schemes, designed to help buyers manage the transition from their existing property.
Further phases of the development are expected to be released as construction progresses.
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