Discover Dartmouth in partnership with Visit Totnes has launched a new marketing campaign to help attract more visitors to the towns throughout Spring 2024. Discover the Dart is a new marketing campaign showcasing the River Dart as a key visitor experience and how connected Dartmouth is with Totnes by river.
The campaign will highlight all the great on the water activities including stand up paddleboarding, kayaking, sailing and boat trips plus the amazing attractions we have on and near the Dart including Dartmouth Castle, Dartmouth Steam Railway, Greenway House, Totnes Castle, Dartington Hall plus Sandridge Barton and Sharpham Estate for the food and drink element.
Throughout the campaign there will also be a focus on Nature on the Dart, Food and Drink on the Dart and Staying on Dart including visitors arriving by sailboat. The campaign will also feature competitions with some lovely prizes from Dartington Hall and Dartmouth Steam Railway.
We are hoping this campaign will highlight all the fantastic local businesses in and around the River Dart. The River Dart is a stunning waterway winding for 47 miles from the heart of Dartmoor to its magnificent estuary in Dartmouth. It’s a true gem of South Devon, offering a rich tapestry of natural beauty, historic landmarks, and recreational opportunities.
Stuart Longrigg, Chair of Discover Dartmouth and Visit South Devon, said: “We are delighted with the launch of this new campaign to showcase the River Dart and the businesses on the waterway. We are hoping this campaign will attract new visitors to both Dartmouth and Totnes during the shoulder season months.”
Cllr Emily Price of Totnes Town Council, which runs Visit Totnes, said: "We're thrilled to partner with our colleagues in Dartmouth on this campaign to highlight the very best of the River Dart. The easy links by boat and bus between our two towns, and our complementary attractions mean a stay in Totnes and Dartmouth gives visitors the very best experiences, perfect for a winter or spring break."
A new illustrative map of the River Dart has also been designed by the Discover Dartmouth team to help showcase the great places and things to do on the Dart and will feature as part of the campaign.