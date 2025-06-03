For Isabel Wright, 25, the path to managing a thriving nursery in the heart of the South Hams was not obvious - but it was, perhaps, inevitable. Now the Nursery Coordinator at the South Devon Chilli Farm, she has found her calling among soil, spreadsheets, and 150+ varieties of chilli plants.
“I only knew about jalapeños and cayenne before I started,” she laughs. “Now I’m managing everything from seed collection to public plant sales. It’s a lot - but I love it.”
Raised in a horticultural household, Isabel’s green fingers were honed early. But she didn’t expect to end up working with chillies - or managing a nursery at all.
After growing disillusioned with a marine biology degree that never quite fit, Isabel says working in horticulture in the South Hams feels like coming home.
“I saw an ad for a trainee horticulturist and applied on a whim,” she says. “I was heading on holiday, turned up to the interview in a summer dress and thought, ‘They’re never going to hire me.’ But two days later, I got the call.”
“I thought they’d pick a bloke for the job,” she admits. “But I’m strong - and I’m methodical. I’ve shown I can do this, and I think that’s surprised a few people.”
Three years on, Isabel has not only stayed - she has transformed the way the nurseries run. Her meticulous planning and hands-on plant knowledge quickly caught the attention of the farm’s owners. She now leads seasonal pre-orders (over 2,000 this year), coordinates staff, and oversees displays that have wowed judges at national shows.
Earlier this year, the South Devon Chilli Farm won Gold at RHS Malvern - the first chilli nursery to do so. “That was a real highlight,” Isabel says. “We started those plants in October, grew them through Christmas. We pulled together and it paid off.”
Isabel isn’t doing it all single-handedly. The farm’s success has been a team effort, with owners Jenny and Amrit - who took over three years ago - and long-time Nurseries Manager Phil growing alongside her. But all agree Isabel’s knack for organisation, with her whiteboards and classic ring-binders, has played a key role in the farm’s rapid progress.
But the job is more than nurturing plants. The physical demands are intense, and Isabel admits it isn’t for everyone. “It’s hot, heavy, and non-stop. You do get exhausted,” she says. “Yoga, herbal teas, and a good to-do list get me through.”
Beyond her organisation, Isabel has a deep-rooted connection to the plants. “There’s something beautiful about nurturing a living thing. You see it go from a seed in winter to a full, fruiting plant. It’s a bit magical.”
She’s also studying herbal medicine in her spare time, hoping the farm might one day develop products using the natural healing properties of chillies.
Isabel’s commitment and work ethic defy outdated assumptions about young people. Her passion, energy and perseverance make her a true asset to the South Hams.
“I need my green space,” she says. “And here, in this landscape, in this community - I’ve found what I want to do. It’s hard, but it’s mine.”
Isabel admits she never had a plan, but believed in her passion: “Ask for help. Keep learning. If you love something, follow it. That’s how you grow.”
