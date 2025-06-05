New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: A Farm Pizza at 9 The Anchor Centre, Bridge Street, Kingsbridge; rated on May 22
• Rated 5: King Fried Chicken at 7a Mill Street, Kingsbridge; rated on May 22
• Rated 5: TeaAtChesters at 74b Fore Street, Totnes; rated on May 22
• Rated 5: Terrace Coffee Shop at Flat 3, Little Priory, Fore Street, Totnes; rated on May 22
• Rated 5: Heron Valley Cafe at Heron Valley Orchards, Loddiswell; rated on May 21
• Rated 5: Lukesland Garden Tea Room at Lukesland House, Harford; rated on May 21
• Rated 5: Mangetout at 84 Fore Street, Kingsbridge; rated on May 21
• Rated 5: Valley View Cafe at Rake Farm, Loddiswell; rated on May 21
• Rated 5: Signal Box Cafe at Station Road, Totnes; rated on May 20
• Rated 5: The Curator Cafe at 2 And 2a The Plains, Totnes; rated on May 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Pig and Whistle at The Pig & Whistle, Newton Road, Littlehempston; rated on May 22
• Rated 5: King William IV Hotel at 45 Fore Street, Totnes; rated on May 20
• Rated 5: Dartmouth Inn at Warland, Totnes; rated on May 19
• Rated 5: Hunting Lodge at Cadleigh Park, Cadleigh; rated on May 16
• Rated 5: Tom and Tina at The Church House Inn Limited at Church House Inn, Holne; rated on May 16
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: The Salcombe Crêperie at 80 Fore Street, Salcombe; rated on May 29