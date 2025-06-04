A groundbreaking energy initiative in Totnes is helping residents take control of their electricity bills - while putting power back into local hands.
Totnes Renewable Energy Society (TRESOC) has joined forces with Energy Local and supplier 100Green to launch Energy Local Totnes, a pioneering community energy club. The scheme allows locals to buy clean electricity directly from Totnes Weir Hydro - cutting out major suppliers and reducing energy costs.
During the energy crisis, some Totnes businesses were paying more than £1.15 per kilowatt hour. “It was outrageous,” said TRESOC Managing Director, Sally Murrall-Smith. “We had the means to supply cheap, clean power, but local people were paying sky-high rates.”
Now, for a £10 annual membership, residents can tap into that community-owned local energy for as little as 15p per kilowatt hour when the hydro or other renewables are generating - around half the typical domestic tariff. The club aims to cut bills by 10–30% while dramatically reducing carbon emissions.
Unlike previous models, which capped numbers, the Totnes club is designed for growth. As new solar arrays come online, more members can join. A 35kW solar system has already been added, and plans are in motion for a 100kW rooftop project on the South Hams District Council buildings at Steamer’s Quay.
“Hydro and solar balance each other,” Sally explained. “We get more hydro in winter, and solar in summer. That means affordable, local electricity is available year-round.”
Currently with 50 memebers, TRESOC are looking for another 150 households and small businesses by the end of the year - and interest has surged since it featured on BBC One’s The One Show on 3 June.
Members receive access to a personal online dashboard showing their usage, savings, and live data from local generators. Free devices are also being provided thanks to a government grant, including consumer access gadgets (worth £80) and smart plugs that automate energy use during cheaper periods.
“It’s not just about saving money - it’s about education,” said Sally. “People become more mindful of their energy habits.”
At its core, Energy Local Totnes is about rebalancing the system. By operating within the local substation, the model avoids expensive transmission charges. “They’re like paying a toll for a road you’re not using,” Sally explained. “This model keeps the money in the community, not in shareholders’ pockets.”
But the scheme isn’t just about Totnes. Energy Local is pushing for national legislative change to make community supply models easier to adopt—a move supported by the National Grid and groups like Community Energy England. Similar models are also planned for Ashburton and Moretonhampstead.
“There’s a risk that big energy companies push back,” Sally admitted. “But we’re building a case that this works for people, the planet, and local economies.”
For Totnes residents, the offer is clear: join for £10, get access to clean, locally produced electricity, and potentially save up to 30% on annual bills.
“The only ‘catch’ is that it takes a bit of patience,” Sally added. “Signing up can take up to three months, but then it’s done and there’s no penalty if you want to switch back.”
To sign up or learn more, visit energylocal.org.uk/totnes or catch up on The One Show segment on BBC iPlayer.
