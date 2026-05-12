A mysterious abandoned caravan that was dumped in a Devon woodland is finally set to be removed just over two months after it was discovered.
The metal-shelled caravan, which had recent signs of habitation still inside when it was found, had suffered significant damage when the woodland’s owners found it.
But in the time it has spent in the woods, the landowners have said it has become a “big mess”.
The caravan was already damaged due to it seemingly having been pushed off a vehicle that carried it to the secluded spot in a South Devon wood.
In spite of its relatively isolated location, it has still been discovered by passersby.
One of the landowners, who did not want to be named, said since a notice had been attached to the caravan in March, it had been “smashed and smashed”.
“So it is a big mess now,” the landowner said.
“A local councillor has had confirmation from South Hams District Council (SHDC) that it will be moved within two weeks, but that was two weeks ago.
“I have not heard anything else yet.”
It is now understood that SHDC will remove the caravan by the end of this week.
While the woodland is privately-owned, the caravan was put partly on a bridleway that is used as a public footpath, meaning that local authorities have responsibility for its removal.
SHDC had visited the site on 6 March, and attached abandoned vehicle notice stickers on it, highlighting that the owners had 28 days to remove it.
The caravan contained signs that suggested it may have been used relatively recently prior to its abandonment, with the likes of picture frames, tools and a cup having been ejected from it when it seemingly smashed onto the ground.
Inside, cushions also remained, and even some containers with the likes of lentils inside.
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