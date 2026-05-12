Funding worth nearly £20m has been approved for a major sea defence scheme at Torcross, offering fresh hope to communities affected by the collapse of part of the Slapton Line earlier this year.
The Environment Agency confirmed £19.8m has been approved for a proposed rock armour scheme designed to protect Torcross from further coastal erosion following a series of winter storms and exceptionally high tides.
The storms caused significant damage along Start Bay, with sections of the A379 — the main coastal route between Torcross and Strete — falling into the sea after dramatic movement of the shingle ridge protecting Slapton Ley.
The Environment Agency said the funding approval marked a “critical first step”, but warned delivering the scheme within 2026 remained “a very considerable challenge”.
Officials said work was already underway on the project’s design, sourcing materials and securing licences and permissions, all of which could affect delivery timescales.
The approved plans involve installing rock armour along the seafront at Torcross, stretching from the access steps at the southern end of the beach to the slipway at the northern end.
The agency said its priority remained “reducing the risk of damage to homes and businesses in Torcross as soon as possible”.
Discussions are continuing with Devon County Council and South Hams District Council over the future of the Torcross car park and the road beyond the slipway, where uncertainty remains over whether a full restoration of the route will be possible.
A joint public event is expected to take place before the summer holidays, when authorities hope to provide residents and businesses with further details on the progress of the scheme.
The Slapton Line Partnership — involving local authorities and agencies — said it would continue working together across Start Bay to manage coastal change and support long-term adaptation planning.
South Devon MP Caroline Voaden welcomed the announcement, saying she had repeatedly raised the issue of investment in coastal defences with government ministers since the winter storms.
“I’m delighted to have helped secure funding from the Environment Agency to strengthen the sea defences at Torcross,” she said.
“Since the devastating storms this winter, I have been laser-focused on protecting the community here and have raised investment in defences repeatedly with the government.
“I hope this funding is the start of the long road back to normality for this resilient community.”
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