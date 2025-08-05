Locals and visitors alike turned out for the unveiling of Modbury’s Mavellous Mural.
Painted by renowned wildlife artist John Ashton, based in Aveton Gifford, the mural captures a scenic journey from Burgh Island, through the town of Modbury, and out to the Dartmoor moors - set against the backdrop of the rich birdlife that call this area home.
To celebrate its completion, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Saturday 2 August, with BBC Spotlight presenter Janine Jansen attending to cut the ribbon and mark the occasion. This was followed by cream teas at the Cool Beans Cafe, located a short distance from the mural site.
“The unveiling of the Mural was a fantastic event,” expressed one attendee. Another described Janine Jansen’s input as a “great touch” to the day’s proceedings.
This stunning artwork is a central feature of Modbury’s Marvellous Makeover, a community-driven initiative focused on keeping the town welcoming, vibrant, and full of charm. Reflecting Modbury’s idyllic location between moor and sea, the mural highlights both the natural beauty and the cultural vibrancy that make the town such a special destination.
The mural complements the many other community-driven features of Modbury’s Marvellous Makeover, including blooming planters, colourful flags, creative shop window displays, cheerful knitted bollard toppers, and the collective effort of cleaning, weeding, and litter picking - all designed to enhance the town’s appearance and sense of welcome.
“This mural is a gift to Modbury, a celebration of our surroundings, our wildlife, and our community spirit,” said a project spokesperson. “We invite everyone to come and see it, explore the town, and experience all that Modbury has to offer.”
Modbury continues to thrive as a destination full of historic interest, a high street filled with independent shops, cosy cafés and now complete with a magnificent new mural to enjoy.
