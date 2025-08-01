New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Bo's Beach Cafe at Bos Beach Cafe, The Old Lifeboat House, Bolthead, Salcombe; rated on July 25
• Rated 5: Captain Morgans at Normandy Way, Salcombe; rated on July 25
• Rated 5: Schoolhouse at The Old School Teahouse, Mothecombe; rated on July 18
• Rated 5: Marina larder at Darthaven Marina, Brixham Road, Kingswear; rated on May 30
• Rated 5: The Boathouse at Noss at Noss On Dart Marina, Bridge Road, Kingswear; rated on March 19
• Rated 4: Moonhoney Meadery Ltd at Thewarehouse, Kingsbridge; rated on May 15
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Modbury Inn at Brownston Street, Modbury; rated on July 25
• Rated 5: Dolphin Inn at Riverside Road East, Newton Ferrers; rated on July 18
• Rated 5: The Bear and Blacksmith at Chillington; rated on June 6
• Rated 4: The Pickwick Inn at St Anns Chapel; rated on February 25
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Ali Baba Pizza at 20 Fore Street, Ivybridge; rated on July 24
• Rated 5: Meghna Tandoori Takeaway at 2 Kimberley Court, Fore Street, Ivybridge; rated on July 24
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Unit A, Towerfield Drive, Woolwell; rated on July 22