The historic town of Modbury has unveiled a striking new mural, created to bring joy to residents and attract visitors to stop, shop, eat and explore.
Painted by renowned wildlife artist John Ashton, who is based in nearby Aveton Gifford, the mural captures a journey from Burgh Island, through Modbury, and out onto the Dartmoor moors. Set against the backdrop of local birdlife, the piece celebrates the unique landscape that surrounds the town.
The artwork is the centrepiece of Modbury’s Marvellous Makeover, a community-led initiative designed to keep the town vibrant, welcoming and full of charm. Reflecting Modbury’s location between moor and sea, the mural highlights both natural beauty and cultural character, reinforcing why the town is such a special destination.
To celebrate the mural’s completion, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 2 at 1.30pm. BBC Spotlight presenter Janine Jansen has kindly agreed to cut the ribbon and mark the occasion.
The mural complements many other joyful touches introduced through Modbury’s Marvellous Makeover, including colourful flags, creative shop window displays, blooming planters, cheerful knitted bollard toppers, and a coordinated effort by volunteers to clean, weed and pick litter, all of which have helped brighten the town’s appearance and atmosphere.
“This mural is a gift to Modbury, a celebration of our surroundings, our wildlife and our community spirit,” said a project spokesperson. “We hope people will come to see it, explore the town, and enjoy everything Modbury has to offer.”
Modbury continues to thrive as a destination rich in history, scenic beauty and independent shops. With its cafés, countryside charm and this magnificent new mural at its heart, it remains one of South Devon’s most inviting places to visit.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.