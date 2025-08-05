The Brownston Gallery in Modbury enjoys working closely with the Arts University Plymouth and each year is proud to present their Fresh Talent Award to a graduate from the BA (Hons) Painting, Drawing and Printmaking Course.
The standard of work on display at the degree show this year was outstanding, but after careful consideration Aimie Freeston, owner of The Brownston Gallery, selected Madison Allen as the winner.
Aimie tells us, "Madison Allen was chosen for the Fresh Talent Award because her work is outstanding, not only in terms of originality but also for her novel depiction of a jug and glassware, as well as the juxtaposition of a muted lino print landscape framed by a window. Her paintings really capture the feeling of a warm summer's day. The quality of Madison's work is very impressive and we're looking forward to showing a selection in the gallery in November."
Madison's striking artwork focuses on highlighting the detail in everyday objects and their surroundings that so often go unnoticed. Delighted to have been given the Award, Madison says "I feel very thankful to have won the Brownston Fresh Talent Award. To have been recognised for my work and chosen from such a talented range of artists from my degree course is truly an honour. I still can’t believe that I won! The opportunity to be displaying my artwork for such an amazing gallery is really exciting and I can’t wait to be exhibiting with them soon."
