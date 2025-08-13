A DEVON man has been jailed for six years and six months for the sexual abuse of three children.
Michael John West, 54, formerly of the Wonford area of Exeter, was sentenced at Exeter Crown Court on Monday, August 11 after pleading guilty to seven offences against three victims including multiple indecent assaults and indecency with a child at the beginning of his trial in July.
West targeted his victims in Exeter in the late 1980s and early 1990s, carrying out the abuse across a number of occasions.
As a result of his convictions, West must sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.
Officers in the case, Detective Constable Kathryn Jago said: ‘I wish to commend the victims for their courage and resilience throughout the investigation and thank them for their continued support of Devon and Cornwall Police.
‘Although West eventually entered guilty pleas, he did not do so until the first day of trial, which was more than two years after he was charged for his offending.
‘The strength and bravery shown by the victims during the extended period has undoubtedly resulted in the guilty plea, conviction and subsequent sentencing.
‘Tackling sexual offending against all victims - and in particular violence against women and girls - is a priority for Devon and Cornwall Police.
‘If you have been the victim of sexual offending, please contact us on 101 or via our website, or by 999 if in immediate danger.
‘Your report will be treated with importance, care and professionalism’.
‘If you or someone you know has been a victim of rape or sexual assault, we encourage you not to suffer in silence and report it to the police by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency’, says a spokesperson for Devon & Cornwall Police.
‘You can also report information and crimes on our website.
‘Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111’, the spokesperson added.
