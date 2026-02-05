Totnes Amateur Operatic & Dramatic Society (TAODS) is celebrating its 90th year with the pantomime, Little Red Riding Hood playing to packed houses at the Civic Hall,
Three of its five performances have sold out.
Founded in 1936 as the Totnes Amateur Operatic and Musical Society, TAODS began its journey with Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance at the Royal Seven Stars Hotel, before staging its first pantomime, Cinderella, at the Old Market Hall in 1953 — a venue whose legacy now lives on in the Civic Hall.
‘Little Red Riding Hood’ was written and directed by Gina Tredwell, a member of the TAODS committee.
This marks Tredwell’s second pantomime written for the society, alongside her involvement as a performer in previous TAODS productions.
Across the five-show run, the pantomime welcomed over 1100 audience members and raised £300 for Totnes Caring, supporting vital work for older and vulnerable people in the local area.
TAODS’ Chair Simon Harris reflected on both the milestone year and the society’s enduring role in Totnes: “The annual Totnes Pantomime is a highlight of our community calendar and a tradition we’re incredibly proud to keep alive. Community events like this remind us why coming together matters - giving us a chance to celebrate local talent, share a few laughs, and create memories that last far beyond the final curtain.”
Harris also spoke of the deep personal and community connections that run through the society, noting that his father — a former vicar of Totnes — was very involved in TAODS for many years, and that several adult members of the current cast and backstage crew first took part in Totnes pantomimes as children, returning to the stage and behind the scenes each year, as part of a tradition passed down through families in the town.
The production was warmly received by audiences, with one attendee describing it as: “By far the best production I’ve ever seen at the Civic Hall. Great version, excellent acting, very funny, amazing sets.”
For some performers, the experience was just as meaningful as the response from the audience. A new member of the chorus, taking part in their very first pantomime, said: “My first show with TAODS was such an incredibly unforgettable experience. I am so glad that I did this.”
Another cast member, Sean Ferris, who played Mother Nature in his first role as a pantomime Dame, reflected on the experience: “It feels like stepping back into another world — a treasure trove of amazing memories and an incredible experience to be part of. How lucky we are to share something so special together.”
Little Red Riding Hood was a true community project, with costumes, sets and props expertly created by members of the TAODS committee and parents of the cast, alongside countless volunteer hours behind the scenes to bring the production to life.
TAODS has been producing community theatre in Totnes for 90 years, offering opportunities for performers and creatives of all ages and experience levels, and creating accessible, affordable live theatre for families across South Devon.
