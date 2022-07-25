Lucky escape for birthday lady
Fire crews from Ivybridge and Exeter managed to free a car that crashed through railings and was left dangling at Bigbury-on Sea. The car had been driven by an 87 year old lady who had a lucky escape.
The woman has reportedly been returning from her birthday meal.
This Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue crew from Ivybridge’s crew were called to the scene. The vehicle had come to rest wedged between a house roof and another building.
The crew initially used their winch to prevent any further movement whilst they waited for more resources to arrive.
They then winched the vehicle to a place of safety with the help of Middlemoor’s Rescue Tender and the recovery team.
