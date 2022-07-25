Lucky escape for birthday lady

An 87 year old woman had a very lucky escape after crashing her car through railings in Bigbury-on-sea leaving the vehicle dangling above a sunken courtyard.

The woman has reportedly been returning from her birthday meal.

This Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue crew from Ivybridge’s crew were called to the scene. The vehicle had come to rest wedged between a house roof and another building.

The crew initially used their winch to prevent any further movement whilst they waited for more resources to arrive.