A lone sailor was rescued from cliffs at Bolberry Down after their boat ran aground on rocks below the headland.
Falmouth Coastguard received a 999 call shortly before 7.30pm on April 2 from a passing runner.
Kingsbridge Coastguards and both RNLI Salcombe lifeboats were immediately discharged.
Lifeboat crews located wreckage in the water but initially saw no casualties.
A wider search involving Yealm Coastguard Rescue Teams and a rescue helicopter from Newquay was launched.
Shouts for help were soon heard from the cliffs, where the sailor had scrambled nearly 100 metres up before becoming trapped.
Coastguard rescue officers set up a rope system to reach the casualty, who was treated by a helicopter paramedic before being airlifted to hospital.
A coastguard spokesperson said the success of this incident came down to “seamless teamwork”.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.