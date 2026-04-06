A 1920s-themed murder mystery experience is being introduced on a heritage railway in South Devon.
From Friday, April 17, the South Devon Railway will host a series of immersive events in which passengers take part in a staged whodunnit while travelling along the line through the Dart Valley.
The experience will run on selected dates until 17 July and has been created in partnership with Murder by Appointment, a murder mystery theatre company based in the West of England.
During the journey, passengers will encounter a cast of characters as a fictional crime story unfolds on board the train.
Guests are invited to question actors, follow clues and attempt to work out who is responsible before the end of the journey.
Organisers say the historic railway carriages provide a setting well suited to the 1920s theme, with the train effectively becoming a travelling theatre.
Visitors can participate as much or as little as they wish, either observing the story as it unfolds or actively trying to solve the mystery.
Passengers are also invited to dress in period-style clothing, although this is not required.
Refreshments will be available on board during the event.
Ernest Elsworth-Wilson, general manager of the South Devon Railway, said the new experience offered “a fantastic way to experience the railway in a completely different light”.
“The 1920s setting works beautifully with our heritage carriages, and the interactive element makes it a really engaging evening for visitors,” he said.
The South Devon Railway is one of the West Country’s best-known heritage lines, running through the Dart Valley between Buckfastleigh and Totnes.
More information about the events is available on the railway’s website.
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