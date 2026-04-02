Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust has formally served notice on its current Section 75 partnership arrangements with Torbay Council, following a decision taken at a public board meeting on Thursday, March 26.
The Trust said it wants to reassure residents that the decision will not affect the care and support people currently receive. It says all services delivered under the existing arrangements will continue as normal, with no immediate changes for patients, residents, or their families.
Serving notice is described as a formal and planned step, intended to create time and space to review how services are organised in the future. The Trust stressed that it does not mean services are stopping, being withdrawn, or changing in the short term, and it will not affect how people access care.
It added that patient safety and the quality of care remain its overriding priority, with no immediate decisions taken about future delivery arrangements.
Operationally, the Trust will continue to work closely with Torbay Council on a day-to-day basis, maintaining a shared focus on delivering services for local people and communities. NHS Devon Integrated Care Board will also work with partners throughout the notice period to ensure services remain safe, effective, and joined up, with no change to how adult social care is accessed or delivered.
Joe Teape, Chief Executive of Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I want to be very clear with our communities: this step does not change the care people receive. Services continue exactly as they are today, and people do not need to do anything differently.
“Serving notice allows us to take a careful and considered look at how our partnership arrangements are governed in the future. Throughout this period, our absolute focus is on maintaining safe, high-quality services and supporting our staff to continue delivering excellent care for local people. We will keep colleagues, partners and the public informed as work progresses.”
The Trust said any future changes would be subject to appropriate planning and public engagement, with no sudden or unplanned alterations to services.
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