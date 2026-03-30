Students from Kingsbridge Community College delivered an “outstanding” performance at this year’s prestigious Rosslyn Park National Schools Sevens tournament, competing against thousands of pupils from across the country.
The U14 Girls team made an exceptional start, securing wins against Oasis Academy and Collegiate School to top their group and progress to the Cup competition.
Facing Ivybridge Community College in the first knockout round, the team delivered a dominant performance, winning 36–0.
Kingsbridge’s momentum continued into the quarter-finals, where they overcame a strong St Oscar Romero Catholic School side with a 35–21 victory.
In the semi-final, a repeat of last year’s fixture against Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, the girls battled in a closely fought contest, trading tries throughout the match.
Despite a “determined” performance, a late score saw their opponents edge a 19–15 win.
Although narrowly missing out on the final, the team were “exceptional ambassadors for the college and can be proud of their achievement”, a spokesperson said.
The U14 Boys also represented Kingsbridge Community College, kicking off with a victory over Pangbourne College.
In their final group game, the boys showed “great attacking intent and flair”, pushing a talented Trinity School side all the way.
The performance capped an excellent season for the U14 Boys, who have already secured both the South Hams District 7s and 15s titles, as well as third place at the Devon Schools Sevens Finals Day.
Staff praised both teams for their commitment, teamwork, and sportsmanship.
Tina Graham, Principal at Kingsbridge Community College, said: “We are incredibly proud of both our U14 girls and boys teams. Their determination, teamwork, and resilience were evident in every match they played.
“To compete at such a high level against schools from across the country and perform so strongly is a fantastic achievement. They have represented Kingsbridge Community College with real pride and integrity, both on and off the pitch.”
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