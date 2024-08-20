Councillor Dan Thomas, the Council’s Executive Member for Planning, expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, saying, “I am really pleased that this company and its director have been brought to justice. We tried to work with them, but they refused to comply. The local community has been rightly upset about what has happened at the site, and we have listened to them, relentlessly pursuing this through the courts. We hope this sends a clear message that we will not tolerate anyone who disregards planning enforcement notices and that we will take action.”