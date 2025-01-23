The Disney selection panel praised the performances, calling the audition “lovely” and highlighting the students’ strengths. They admired the choice of pieces, noting they were “beautifully adapted” for the age groups. The panel also appreciated the “creative” staging and the emotional range displayed, with one piece’s costumes “perfectly setting the mood.” The dynamic piece was described as “full of energy and highly engaging.” They concluded: “Overall, you’re doing an amazing job, and it’s clear how much effort and care have gone into these performances. Keep up the great work, and with continued effort, you’ll deliver something magical on stage.”