SJ Performing Arts Plymouth and Ivybridge are thrilled to announce that, after a highly competitive selection process, their students have been invited to perform on the iconic stage at Disneyland Paris this summer.
A group of 41 students, aged 6 to 16, will represent the school at one of the world’s most ‘magical’ venues. Their audition tape featured two dynamic dance performances, showcasing the students’ versatility, creativity, and passion.
The Disney selection panel praised the performances, calling the audition “lovely” and highlighting the students’ strengths. They admired the choice of pieces, noting they were “beautifully adapted” for the age groups. The panel also appreciated the “creative” staging and the emotional range displayed, with one piece’s costumes “perfectly setting the mood.” The dynamic piece was described as “full of energy and highly engaging.” They concluded: “Overall, you’re doing an amazing job, and it’s clear how much effort and care have gone into these performances. Keep up the great work, and with continued effort, you’ll deliver something magical on stage.”
Sarah Bayliss, Co-Founder & Principal, said: “This extraordinary honour will see our students showcasing their passion, dedication, and hard work at one of the most magical and renowned venues in the world. The performance promises to be a memorable highlight for both our school and the performers and their families.”
“We are incredibly proud of each and every one of them,” added Jodie Nicholls, Co-Founder & Principal. “Performing at Disneyland Paris represents not only a career milestone for our students but also a chance to inspire and be inspired by the global arts community.”
While the students’ hard work has earned them this opportunity, SJ Performing Arts needs help to make the trip a reality. The costs of travel, accommodation, and other expenses are significant, and they are launching a series of fundraising activities to ensure that every student can take part in this once-in-a-lifetime experience.
To support SJ Performing Arts' fundraising campaign, you can donate here: https://gofund.me/0ff6406e