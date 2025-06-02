South Hams's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And they are all are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm June 5 to 6am June 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Lee Mill exit slip road carriageway closure for horticultural works, diversion via Deep Lane and return.
• A38, from 7pm June 10 to 6am June 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Deep Lane to Lee Mill, carriageway closure for horticultural works, diversion via Hercules Road, A379, A3121 to Wrangaton.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.