Air enthusiasts from the South Hams flocked to Paignton for the English Riviera Airshow.

The event has been running since 2016 and highlights this year included the powerful soaring Eurofighter Typhoon, the daring Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers, the Navy Harvard and the magnificent historic Lancaster bomber and Spitfire.

Saturdays show was concluded by the world famous RAF Red Arrows who also began the display on Sunday.

Around these displays they also wowed the crowds at the Midlands Air Festival in Warwickshire.

As well as spectacular flying displays, visitors could enjoy rides and stalls including plenty of refreshments on Paignton Green.

There was a chance to find out more about HM armed forces and be entertained by acts on the BBC Introducing stage.

The RAF Red Arrows soar across Torbay ( Richard Harding )

Riviera Air Show. Exeter Airport was used as a staging airfield for many of the aircraft taking part. Royal Navy Wildcat ( StevePope )

Riviera Air Show. Exeter Airport was used as a staging airfield for many of the aircraft taking part. Spitfire PR.XIX of the BBMF ( StevePope )

Riviera Air Show. Exeter Airport was used as a staging airfield for many of the aircraft taking part. Wingwalkers on a 1940s vintage Boeing Stearman ( Steve Pope )