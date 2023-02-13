If the walls of Westminster Hall could speak then they would surely give account to some of our country’s most historic moments. From the Parliament of Simon De Montfort to the trials of William Wallace, Guy Fawkes and Charles I to the acquittal of Warren Hastings to the lying-in-state of our monarchs.
Over its 926-year history, Westminster Hall has lent itself to moments of national grief, celebration and enquiry. It has become one of the highest honours of the land to invite a foreign leader to address both Houses of Parliament. So last week’s invitation to President Zelensky to address Parliament was not only a mark of respect but a reminder to the world that we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine.
Such was the speed and surprise of President Zelensky’s visit that there was no time for the Hall to be laid out as it would normally be. After Prime Minister’s Questions, Parliamentarians from both Houses gathered to await his arrival. Standing upon the cold flagstones that only months ago had set the scene of the late Queen’s lying-in-state, the atmosphere was one of respectful and sombre excitement.
As Big Ben struck one, the Hall quietened and from the east door, led by the Speaker and the Lord Speaker, President Zelensky made his way to the steps of the Hall. From his heightened position, clad in his iconic green combat clothes, he began his oration. Softly and gently, he told his audience of his first visit to Parliament as President of Ukraine when he took tea with the Speaker and met the Prince and Princess of Wales. Adroitly he manoeuvred his speech from his happier memories of previous visits to the UK to the matter of war and the defence of Ukraine. His voice rising across this historic setting, he thanked the UK for its support and leadership. He slowly and conscientiously recalled how the UK moved the western world into action through public support, military equipment and engaging with NATO. He thanked our country, our people and our leaders for not turning their backs during Ukraine’s darkest hours.
Evoking Churchill, President Zelensky spoke of the courage to continue and the need to face down Russia, and stated that the only way in which success can be final will be with further support of military equipment and financial resources. Ukraine, while not alone, is bearing the brunt of Russian aggression and its defeat would undoubtedly lead to a spread of conflict into other Baltic states.
Westminster Hall has been the setting of many a historic moment, and this was undoubtedly yet another and one that will be recalled through the ages. Silencing Parliamentarians might seem like an impossibility but in twenty short minutes, President Zelensky’s address silenced every one of us and reminded us all of the value, strength and good of the United Kingdom. Sometimes all it takes is an outside perspective to shine a light on how the rest of the world views us and our country.
In response to this speech, Parliament must continue its efforts to support Ukraine, its people and its president. We must be determined to supply the necessary and relevant equipment to ensure that Ukraine can be defended and that Russian troops can be pushed back. The challenge is huge but we know what we have to do. Failure to do will only embolden our enemies across the world.