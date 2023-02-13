As Big Ben struck one, the Hall quietened and from the east door, led by the Speaker and the Lord Speaker, President Zelensky made his way to the steps of the Hall. From his heightened position, clad in his iconic green combat clothes, he began his oration. Softly and gently, he told his audience of his first visit to Parliament as President of Ukraine when he took tea with the Speaker and met the Prince and Princess of Wales. Adroitly he manoeuvred his speech from his happier memories of previous visits to the UK to the matter of war and the defence of Ukraine. His voice rising across this historic setting, he thanked the UK for its support and leadership. He slowly and conscientiously recalled how the UK moved the western world into action through public support, military equipment and engaging with NATO. He thanked our country, our people and our leaders for not turning their backs during Ukraine’s darkest hours.