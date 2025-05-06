South Devon Railway embraces true West Country style as its acclaimed Spring Rails & Ales festival returns from 23rd to 26th May.
Travellers can board heritage steam and diesel trains at Buckfastleigh or Totnes and journey through the Dart Valley to Staverton, where the Devon Diesel Society’s award-winning beer festival awaits with up to 60 craft ales, ciders and beers.
Service trains run at regular intervals throughout each festival day, offering the perfect blend of nostalgia and refreshment.
Once at Staverton, visitors enjoy more than just fine beverages: live music fills the platforms each evening on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, patrons can test their wits in a friendly quiz night before boarding for the return trip.
A return ticket between Buckfastleigh or Totnes and Staverton costs just £10, with free parking at Buckfastleigh and frequent bus links nearby.
Food is available on selected services via an on-train buffet, while the Staverton Buffet Coach and festival BBQ serve hot pasties, cakes, drinks and grilled fare through the afternoon and early evening.
“Bringing together heritage rail travel and Devon’s finest ales has become a much-loved tradition,” said Ernie Elsworth-Wilson, General Manager of South Devon Railway.
“Spring Rails & Ales celebrates both our railway heritage and the region’s craft beverage scene, providing a relaxed festival atmosphere played out against one of Devon’s most scenic backdrops.”
Now in its second decade, South Devon Railway remains one of the West Country’s most cherished attractions, preserving the seven-mile former Great Western Railway branch that winds along the River Dart between Buckfastleigh and Totnes.
In its 50th year of preservation, the railway continues to blend historical authenticity with fresh experiences - from family steam journeys to specialist events such as Spring Rails & Ales.
Tickets are available in various formats, including standard return, unlimited-travel Ranger passes, and half-price twilight fares when booked online.