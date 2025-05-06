Jacqi Hodgson has been reappointed as the leader of the Green and Independent group after a post-election bounce in seats.
The Greens jumped to six councillors after the Devon County Council elections last week (May 1), up from the two they had heading into the ballot.
Cllr Hodgson, who held her Totnes & Dartington seat, said the Greens and two independent members – Councillor Jess Bailey, who held her Otter Valley seat, and Councillor Paul Hayward, who won in Axminster – would be a political grouping.
“We had discussions about the things we felt would be possible and what we would be proposing as part of any potential agreement [with the Lib Dems] but there is nothing solid yet,” Cllr Hodgson said.
“We know [the Lib Dems] are interested in working with us, and us with them, but hopefully we’ll have an opportunity in the coming days to meet and talk more widely.”
Because the Lib Dems secured 27 seats in the election, they are the biggest single party at County Hall now, but don’t have an outright majority.
This means they will need the support of another party or political group to get their prospective policies and initiatives through.
Cllr Hayward said he had accepted an invitation to join the Green and Independent political group, which he hoped would “help create an administration that is collegiate and varied”.
“I will still vote on the issues as I see them, and if the Green members propose something that I think needs altering, then I hope that by discussion and debate we can agree a consensus that we are all happy with,” he said.
“If of course they don’t, then it will be up to them to explain to me why, as above all else, I am independent and I will vote for what is good for Devon and its people.”
Cllr Hayward added that he liked to “extol green issues”, and that Axminster Town Council, which he is the clerk for, had signed the climate emergency declaration in 2019 and tried to promote green initiatives in the town.
Cllr Bailey, who was part of the Green and Independent group prior to the election, confirmed she had rejoined it.
“I will remain independent though as I can’t imagine there will be any obligation to vote in a particular way,” she said.
“While I’m not part of the Green Party, green issues are a key priority for me.”
Besides Cllr Hodgson and Councillor Henry Gent, who held his Broadclyst seat, the Greens now have three county councillors in Exeter – Councillor Jack Eade in Heavitree & Whipton Barton, Councillor Andy Ketchin in St David’s & Haven Banks, and Councillor Thomas Richardson in St Sidwells & St James.
Councillor Sara Wilson also took Ilfracombe for the party.