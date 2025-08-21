LIQUIDATION proceedings started on Thursday (August 21) for one of the companies run by a man whose skydiving business closed after the deaths of two parachutists on the Blackdown Hills above Wellington.
Wingwalk Buzz, which was based at Dunkeswell Airfield, is entering a creditors voluntary liquidation which is being handled by Westcotts Business Recovery LLP, of Exeter.
A statement on the Companies House website said documents relating to Wingwalk Buzz’s state of affairs were still being processed and would be available in 10 days’ time.
Wingwalk Buzz is a sister company to Skydive Buzz, which is now under police investigation for its part in operating a fatal tandem jump made by skydiving instructor Adam Harrison and his pupil Belinda Taylor on June 13
Mr Harrison, aged 30, of Bournemouth, and Ms Taylor, aged 48, from Totnes, plunged 15,000 feet to their deaths when their parachute failed to properly open.
Both companies have the same sole director, Jason Farrant, who said Skydive Buzz was now being wound up by the Official Receiver.
Companies House on Thursday was continuing to list Skydive Buzz as an ‘active’ company.
Wingwalk Buzz has an outstanding charge with Isle of Man-based Anthony Webb on the aircraft it operated for its wingwalking experience flights, a 1945-built former US Navy Boeing Stearman biplane.
Two former Skydive Buzz employees have since set up two new companies, Skydive Dunkeswell Ltd and Skydive South West Ltd, to continue to offer parachuting experiences at Dunkeswell, a move welcomed on social media by hundreds of enthusiasts.
They re-started sports parachuting at Dunkeswell on Wednesday, and on Thursday began taking skydive bookings from the public via telephone and email.
A Skydive South West spokesperson said: “We have already had loads of interest, so do not miss your chance to jump while the good weather is here.”
