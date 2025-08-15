In a mountain commune in rural Spain, Totnes band Los Costureros recorded their debut album by firelight. The result is Frutero – a flamenco-inflected rumba Catalana celebrating the life of a fruit seller, stitched together on a shoestring budget with help from locals, Totnesians, dreamers and friends. Out August 25, it’s the lead single from their self-titled LP, recorded entirely DIY in a makeshift, mattress-lined studio.
“Last autumn we left Totnes for Spain to make a record,” says lead singer Jovi Selicorni. “After a spell at my late grandmother’s apartment in Mataró – where our jam sessions didn’t go down too well with the neighbours – we decamped to a commune in the mountains. Among the market traders, dreamers and hustlers, the music just flowed.”
Busking to earn cash for recording equipment – “it was a shoestring operation, a community effort,” says bassist George – the band returned to the UK in spring to share their gorgeous debut album. Frutero is their take on rumba Catalana – a flamenco-inspired style from Jovi’s region of Spain, long associated with parties, dancing and joy.
“Our new single is about the life of a fruit seller,” explains Jovi. “Selling homegrown produce from the orchard or garden, being at the heart of the community, playing rumbas in the market. A lighthearted celebration of what it means to live the simple life.”
Jovi’s irresistible vocal glides over Eliot’s shuffling congas, George’s slinky bassline and Anthony’s soulful trumpet with the faint crackle of a real log fire, recorded live in their mountain hideaway.
Formed in Totnes, Los Costureros – meaning ‘The Tailors’ – weaves together Spanish, Brazilian and Latin rhythms into a fiercely original musical garment. Known for theatrical live shows involving fruit, dancing, candles and sewing machines, they’ve materialised a strong grassroots cult following across the South West.
