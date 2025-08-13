Following the huge success of this year’s Sky Rise Festival, organisers are looking at returning next year - with the festival shaping up to be bigger and better than ever.
The event has run almost entirely on volunteers, but Bridgtetown Alive!, who have supported the production of the festival, feel it's important to create real sustainable jobs in the area and not rely on a voluntary basis.
Thousands of festival-goers flocked to the picture-perfect Sky Rise Festival 2025, set against the scenic backdrop of Langley Marsh in Totnes.
A vision dreamt up by Jonathan Elliot, the festival burst into life at 12 noon on Saturday 12 July, right by the river Dart. From that moment on, attendees were treated to an eclectic mix of live music, quirky artisan stalls, and oodles of family-friendly fun.
Totnes Mayor, Councillor Tim Bennett, gamely got into the spirit by stepping into the stocks for the hilariously named ‘Sponging off the public’ - where festival-goers took great pleasure in lobbing wet sponges at his face.
Bubbles the Pixie proved a magnet for children and adults alike, who delighted in a cascade of shimmering bubbles floating whimsically through the summer air.
Drum circle at Sky Rise Festival 2025
Music was the heartbeat of the day, with performers of all ages and genres taking to the stage. From soulful jazz choirs and indie solos to classic pub singalongs, raucous rock and bouncing drum and bass - there was truly something for every ear.
Jonathan Elliot, who first envisioned Sky Rise Festival back in 2019, said: “I couldn’t have hoped for more. I wanted to create an event for all walks of society to come and enjoy themselves. And we did which is thanks to the support and donations we received.”
More than 3,000 people passed through the gates over the course of the day, all made possible thanks to the extraordinary generosity and belief of the local community in Jonathan’s sky-high vision, with special thanks to Bridgetown Alive! who helped put it together.
“It’s all about good spirit. It’s great to have something like this in Bridgetown,” added Jonathan.
And will Sky Rise return next year? Whispers are already in the air, with proposed talks of teaming up with Totnes Fringe after the roaring success of this year’s double-event weekend.
Organisers were particularly keen to create a free event so that lower income families and those in nearby social housing could come.
“We tend to see a lot of events in the town centre that cater for the middle classes while areas like Bridgetown and Follaton are neglected” says Jonathan. Wanting to keep the event free, the organisers are now looking for funding to bring the event back next year.
With this in mind they are asking for the local councils to finance the Event Manager role and any potential local donors or business sponsors to contact Jonathan Elliott ([email protected] Tel: 0203 488 7010).
