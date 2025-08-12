A community interest company that provides school holiday meals to children from low-income families has re-registered under a new name to reflect its growing reach across Devon.
Food For Children Totnes CIC is now Food For Children Devon CIC, as the group’s work has expanded far beyond its original location. The organisation currently supplies meal kits to more than 200 children and 15 schools during the school holidays.
Referrals come via schools, and the group expects a rise in demand from September as the new school year begins. Its coverage now extends to the borders of Plymouth, with deliveries to Ivybridge, Thurlestone, Salcombe, West Alvington, Diptford and surrounding areas.
A spokesperson said: “We know there are many more families struggling and we are here to help. That’s why we’ve updated our name to better reflect who we support and where.”
The group is calling for donations to help meet demand and is seeking volunteers to help pack kits six times a year before each holiday, with a particular need for drivers to deliver them.
Food For Children began in February 2023 to provide support during the February half term. It quickly became clear the service was needed permanently, and in its first year, it provided more than 2,000 meals.
As many schools cannot store chilled items, the organisation provides ambient goods such as tinned and long-life foods. Seasonal treats are included where possible, such as pancake mix in February or Easter eggs in spring.
Donations of food and money are accepted year-round, and campaigns focus on collecting specific items each term to provide variety. Supporters can donate food at collection points, order from the Amazon Wishlist, give one-off or regular monetary donations, help pack parcels or deliver them to schools.
Anyone wishing to help can visit foodforchildren.co.uk, email [email protected] or call 01803 222629. Families in need should contact their child’s school for a referral.
