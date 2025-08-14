How Now Dairy has announced its new home on the beautiful Dartington Estate - an iconic landmark with a legacy of pioneering sustainable farming, marking a powerful alignment of values.
Founder Oliver Lee describes the partnership as “a natural evolution, dedicated to supporting nature through innovation - this is what sets How Now apart from the conventional dairy farm.”
As they step onto this historic land, How Now sets to redefine what it means to be a modern dairy and continue to be guided by the mantra “if you look after the land, then it will look after you”.
How Now has demonstrated what’s possible when a farm goes beyond regenerative methods. Their soils sequester more CO₂ than the farm emits, and their use of herbal leys enhances both soil and herd health. They remain the only UK dairy who package milk in 100% compostable pouches - collecting them post-use to be composted on-site and returned to the soil.
In this next chapter, How Now is deepening its impact. Through the “For the Love of Local” initiative, they’ve begun partnering with likeminded producers to deliver additional locally sourced goods to their customers.
Their collaboration with local cafés and restaurants is also flourishing. Together they’ve developed a bespoke blend of milk and cream designed to complement freshly brewed coffee.
The move to Dartington signals not only growth, but a holistic vision for the future. How Now will focus on enhancing biodiversity and water stewardship, completing their mission to build a resilient farm that benefits all; be it cows, customers, or wildlife.
To celebrate a year of tenancy, How Now will be opening its gates for what will become the start of seasonal Open Days. On 21 September, How Now will be demonstrating their robotic milking and hosting farm tours, with lots of fun activities such as tractor trailer rides, a pop-up farmers market of locally sourced and delicious food – including a Hog Roast.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.