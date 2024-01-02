The 200th anniversary of the RNLI is being celebrated in style this year in Salcombe as people are to be treated to a spectacular display of lights.
The Field of Light is being produced by leading international light artist Bruce Munro.
The display will be set up across the water in East Portlemouth and is being designed to be viewed from Salcombe.
Twenty thousand LED lights will be used and three landowners have allowed the use of their land.
The big switch-on will be on Saturday, October 5, and the display will continue until January 10, 2025.
Salcombe RNLI representative David Dancox said: “Covering over 35,000 square metres of fields opposite Salcombe on the banks of the Salcombe and Kingsbridge Estuary.
“They will be low light, fibre-fibre optic stemmed spheres that will illuminate with a slow subtle change of hue.
“Visitors will be able to view the art installation from the harbour front in Salcombe or even the estuary itself.”
There will be free food and drink at the Whitestrand car park on October 5 and this will coincide with the Salcombe Live music festival.
A more formal sponsors’ event will be organised later.
It’s hoped that each of the bulbs can be sponsored to raise funds for the RNLI.
Bruce Munro is a British artist who is best known for immersive large-scale, light-based installations inspired largely by his interest in shared human experience.
David explained: “His childhood and teenage summers were shaped by the shimmering inlets and verdant hills of the Salcombe estuary, a landscape that always lifts his spirits.
“Salcome is a place that he has always been keen to realise an iteration of the Field of Light.
“Bruce has strong memories of the Salcombe lifeboat crew that he met as a teenager working in the town and this is a small thank you to the RNLI and their mission ‘To Save Every One’.”
The funds raised will all go to maintaining the RNLI presence in Salcombe and its continuing efforts in saving lives at sea. Each stem can be sponsored by either public supporters or businesses. People will have their own personal reasons for supporting the RNLI crews as they start the next 200 years of voluntary service, but reasons could include: celebration of a rescued life,memory of a loved one, support of a life yet to be saved by RNLI Salcombe, recognition of the bravery of the crew.