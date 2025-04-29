Salcombe will be celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day ahead of time on Monday May 5 with a Community Garden Party at Cliff House, Lower Gardens.
Victory in Europe Day celebrates the formal acceptance of unconditional surrender by Germany.
It’s a moment of celebration with the best dressed competition for all, fancy dress including your best hat and 1940s uniform.
There will also be children’s activities.
The event gets underway at 1.30pm with arrival and set up: bring your own picnic blanket and chairs.
At 2.15pm the Town Crier makes the VE Day Proclamation
At 2.20 entertainment from The Larks
At. 3pm it’s The Hummingbirds
and the event is rounded off with the Flotilla at 5.15pm.