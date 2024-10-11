Life on the Edge is an event organised on Thursday November 7 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm in the Assembly Room at Cliff House in Salcombe.
It is being hosted by South Devon National Landscape and Salcombe Town Council.
South Hams with representatives from South Hams District Council.
Deputy Mayor Cllr Jasper Evans said: “The focus is to give some space to find ways to help endangered species to survive and flourish.
“It’s not just about the wildlife and the invertebrates, bees and so on but the interaction of humans and our landscape.
“It’s about groups from schools to older people and everyone in between to go along and enjoy the landscape.
“It involves those in the arts, walkers, farmers, landowners and everyone who enjoys nature.”
There will first be a presentation by South Devon National Landscape with interventions from Salcombe Town and South Hams District Councils.
This will be followed by facilitated workshop discussions with around 10 or 12 people on each table looking at what Life on the Edge, what their groups can get out of it and whether there are any projects they would like to propose.
Finally everyone will take a look at what all the tables have been discussing.
Life on the Edge was awarded a £2,246,965 grant from National Lottery Heritage Fund for the Delivery phase of LotE.
This stage of the project runs for five years and started in April this year.
The total project value for the five year Delivery phase is £4,420,265. Additional support and funding has come through partners Buglife - The Invertebrate Conservation Trust, National Trust South Devon Countryside, National Trust Riviera, South West Coast Path Association, Doorstep Arts, South Hams District Council and further grants from Devon Environmental Foundation and Milkywire.
The vision of LotE is to give some of the UK’s most threatened invertebrates, living along the South Devon coast between Plymouth and Torbay, the space to recover and thrive; and for the people who live in and visit this beautiful landscape to feel a sense of pride and achievement in having helped to give wildlife a brighter future.