Where epic full-length albums like the recent The Road and the Stars and Secrets of Navigation found their North Star in wide ambiences, rolling basslines, and rich percussive beds from the likes of Joachim Cooder, DJ Bonebrake and the Attractions' Pete Thomas, here Murphy accents the fiddle's natural rhythmic properties and leans on more immediate, familiar room spaces to create dimension around his resonant bow. Recorded in Hawaii, where "laid-back" is a distinct state of mind, The Red Road is a playful and casual offering from an artist who typically revels in more stylistically mischievous and ambitious climates.