Kingsbridge twinning visit about to take place
Subscribe newsletter
The Kingsbridge Twinning Association made a visit to Weilerbach in Germany back in 2019 but with lock-down their annual visits to and from their German twin town have been on hold until this month when they celebrate the 32nd year of the twinning.
This two-year break has been very difficult and with members still shielding they find that they are short of hosts.
Being a host means that you treat your guest as family, and if you hit it off this can result in a life-long friendship.
The history of twinning between Kingsbridge and Isigny goes back to the Mayor of Isigny, Georges Leon, who arrived back in 1961 and decided that Kingsbridge would make an ideal partner for his town, approximately the same size and at the head of an estuary (although Kingsbridge is at the head of a ria) and with its economy based on farming and tourism.
The twinning prospered and in 1987 the French started the knock-out games between Isigny, Kingsbridge and a German town. They reciprocated in 1988 and the new partner of Isigny, a town called Weilerbach which is in the Rhineland Palatinate took part in the three way competition. In 1991 Kingsbridge signed the charter of partnership with Weilerbach making a three-way association.
The group are still officially twinned with their French town, Isigny but sadly the organising committee there has folded. After 61 years many members still have their partners in Isigny and make private visits.
There is a problem with this vist which takes place between August 27 and September 3 as they are two hosts short and also need accommodation for the coach driver.
They have a full programme arranged and hosts are welcome for all events and can accompany their guests on visits to Anthony’s and on to Cornwall on one day and a mystery tour on the Wednesday with a visit to Castle Drogo on Thursday followed by a trip to Dartmoor with cream tea. The evening will conclude with a celebration dinner and dance in East Allington.
Language is not a problem as most Germans speak English so if you’d like to give it a try you can contact Jean Turrell on 01548 521341 or e-mail [email protected]
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |