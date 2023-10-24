The Kingsbridge and Weilerbach Twinning Association spent an enjoyable four days in the Pfälz region of Germany in mid-September this year.
Fourteen people from Kingsbridge - including town mayor Philip Cole - travelled to Weilerbach where they were offered generous hospitality by local German families, including a twinning dinner and a wonderful trip on the River Rhine, Kingsbridge council said.
Next year, it will be Kingsbridge's turn to offer hospitality to their German visitors from Saturday 17 to 23 August, 2024.
Anyone wishing to take part and offer accommodation, should contact Jean Turrell on 01548 521341.