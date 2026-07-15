Year 10 students at Kingsbridge Community College, stepped into the role of detectives this term as they took part in a unique police challenge event designed to provide a realistic insight into policing, community safety and the work of the emergency services.
Delivered in partnership with Devon & Cornwall Police as part of the college's Discovery Challenge Week, the immersive experience saw students work alongside police officers during a fictional investigation, learning how evidence is gathered, witnesses are interviewed and incidents are managed.
The scenario began with students responding to a simulated incident involving an injured person before progressing through the stages of a police investigation.
As part of the exercise, the wider college community also took part in a planned lockdown practice, allowing students and staff to experience how schools and emergency services work together to keep people safe during an emergency.
As well as providing a valuable learning opportunity for students, the exercise also supported police training and strengthened the partnership between the college and local emergency services.
The police challenge formed part of Kingsbridge Community College's Year 10 Discovery Challenge Week, which provides students with a range of experiences designed to broaden their horizons, develop life skills and inspire future aspirations.
Tina Graham, Principal at Kingsbridge Community College, said: "This was an incredibly valuable opportunity for our students to experience first hand the professionalism, teamwork and decision making involved in policing. By taking part in a realistic but carefully managed scenario, they were able to develop important skills while gaining a much deeper understanding of the vital role our emergency services play in keeping communities safe.”
Neighbourhood Beat Manager PC Sam McGregor. from Devon & Cornwall Police said: "Working with schools in this way allows young people to gain a better understanding of modern policing and the important role we play within our communities. The students approached every aspect of the challenge with maturity and enthusiasm, and it was a pleasure to work alongside them throughout the day."
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